SBI rejects Uttam Galva settlement offer

— By FPJ Bureau | Apr 11, 2018 12:18 am
MUMBAI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear on Thursday State Bank of India’s insolvency plea against Uttam Galva Steels after the steel maker’s lawyer told the tribunal that the bank has rejected the proposed settlement offer.

The lender’s lawyer told the tribunal that as per the proposed settlement, the company had offered to repay 51 per cent of its dues owed to the state bank.

The state-owned bank is willing to withdraw the case only if Uttam Galva Steels repays entire dues owed to the lender, the bank said. The Kolkata-based company


owes Rs 1,486 crore to State  Bank of India.  The tribunal observed that since no settlement has been finalised, it will start the hearing the case on Thursday.

 

