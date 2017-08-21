SBI offers upto 100% waiver on processing fee on car, personal loans

Mumbai: With the onset of the festive season, the largest lender State Bank today announced processing fee waiver of up to 100 percent on car loans, gold loans and personal loans for a limited period. The offer is in addition to the existing waiver on processing fee on takeover of home loans, the bank said in a statement.

“The bank has waived 100 percent processing fee on car loans till December 31,” the bank said, adding it has also waived 50 per cent processing fee on personal gold loans till October 31.

Till September 30, customers can avail of 50 percent fee waiver on Xpress Credit, a personal loan offering by the bank.

****************************

Cipla launches Nicotex Nicotine patches

Cipla Health, an arm Cipla with a focus on consumer healthcare products, launched Nicotex Nicotine patches to help smoker kick the habit in 12 weeks. Nicotex Nicotine patch is a skin/transdermal patch that works on the proven principle of nicotine replacement therapy and helps in quit smoking in 12 weeks. The company already sells a gum with similar name.

Over 9 lakh die every year due to tobacco-related diseases in the country. One of the key challenges in this regard is the difficulty associated with quitting smoking. The patch uses a step-down dosing therapy approach that will help smokers to keep their cravings and withdrawal symptoms in check, it said.

***************************

Yamaha launches 250-cc bike Fazer 25 at Rs 1.28 lakh

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha today launched a 250-cc bike Fazer 25 priced at Rs 1.28 lakh. This is the second bike from the company this year, after the roll out of FZ 25 in January, and will hit the road next month.

“With its improved looks and other suitable changes, the Fazer 25 will keep up with the expectations of the FZ breed of customers,” Yamaha India Motor managing director Masaki Asano said at the launch.

The Fazer 250 is essentially a fully-faired version of the FZ 25.

Yamaha is very bullish on the launch and confident that it will keep up with the strong growth numbers it has seen in the last few years, it said.