SBI market capitalisation zooms

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:07 am
Mumbai : Near 30% gains in the shares of State Bank of India on Wednesday helped the state-owned bank’s market capitalisation rise by more than 600 bln rupees, which is more than the value of the 10 smallest companies on the Nifty 50. The steepest daily rise in the lender’s shares since its listing helped its market capitalisation jump by a third to 2.80 trln rupees.

