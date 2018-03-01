SBI hikes lending rate, EMIs likely to go up

State Bank of India, country’s largest lender, increased marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) across most maturities with immediate effect. The bank has raised the key one-year MCLR rate to 8.15% from 7.95%. Interestingly, this is the first time the bank has raised the one-year MCLR since the inception of a new lending rate system in April 2016.

Earlier, the bank had raised interest rates on fixed deposits across all maturities. Meanwhile, under the present loan pricing mechanism that is based on the MCLR, any upward revision in the cost of funds, including fixed deposits automatically leads to a pricing revision in loans. For retail deposits below Rs 1 cr, SBI increased fixed deposit rates by up to 0.50%, while for deposits maturing in one-year to less than two years, the pricing has been raised by 0.15% to 6.40%.

As per the latest data released by RBI on Feb 28, the bank credit grew 9.5% over the previous year, a big jump from the 3.5% reported the same time last year.