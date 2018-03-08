SBI faces RBI penalty for flouting norms

Mumbai : The Reserve Bank of India has slapped a penalty of Rs 40 lakh on SBI for not complying with its directions on detection and impounding of counterfeit notes.

“RBI has imposed, on March 1, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs 4 million on SBI or non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on Detection and Impounding of Counterfeit Notes,” it said on Wednesday.

RBI found deficiencies on SBI’s part in regulatory compliance with counterfeit notes regulations.

The penal action is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, RBI added. The regulator had carried out inspection of currency chests of SBI’s two branches and noticed violation of its instructions issued on the detection and impounding of counterfeit notes.