SBI cuts daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 20,000 ahead of festive season

From October 31, State Bank of India (SBI) customer won’t be able to withdraw higher amount of money from ATM as according to a report in Economic Times, the bank has reduced the cash withdrawal limit from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day.

As per the report, the bank took the extreme step because of increase in number of complaints about fraud transactions at ATMs and encourage cashless transactions. SBI offices have been asked to inform the bank’s customers, the news daily reported. To note, this withdrawal limit has initiated weeks ahead of festive season.

These days, the fraudsters either use fake keypad or place camera above the keypad to generate PIN number. By obtaining PIN number it becomes very easy for fraudsters to withdraw money from anyone’s account. The RBI has also asked all banks to issue only chip-based and personal ID number-enabled debit cards and credit cards to protect its customers from fraudsters.