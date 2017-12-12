There’s very important news for SBI account holders. Post the merger with its five associates, State Bank of India has changed names and IFSC codes of nearly 1,300 of its branches. The bank has changed the names and IFSC codes of branches located in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, among others.

The Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) is an 11-digit alpha-numeric system that uniquely identifies all bank branches participating in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) fund transfer system. The IFSC Code is mandatory to send or receive money online from one bank account to another. The SBI authorities say the decision to change the names as well as IFSC Codes was taken due the merger. However, the bank has clarified that it would not cause any problem to customers in case payment comes through old IFSC Code as the system would automatically map it with the new code.

The State Bank of India has merged with its associate banks State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, and also Bhartiya Mahila Bank into itself. Meanwhile, the bank has also offered a refurbished ‘SBI Internet Banking’ facility for its customers to access their accounts and make transactions through RTGS, NEFT or IMPS methods. On its website (onlinesbi.com), the bank has given two options for its customers under personal and corporate banking categories. Those making singular transaction can avail personal banking, while you can click on corporate banking option to make non-personal transactions. If you are new to online banking, here are the steps to be followed to make quick and hassle-free transactions.

Here is how to access the full list:-

– LINK to see ‘List of Branches with OLD and NEW IFSC Codes’

http://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/RATIONALISED_BRANCHES_WITH_IFSC.pdf

– SBI account holders can search for their branch or city or district to check if ISFC codes have been changed or not. Users can do search by doing Ctrl + F

How to check new IFSC codes?

Now, many SBI account holders are wondering how to check the new IFSC codes! For the convenience of its account holders, SBI has put up the list of branches with old and new names and IFSC codes on its website.