Say bye to share certificates: Part-2

Our last piece dealt with the various advantages of holding your securities in demat format and the wisdom of the authorities in making it compulsory to do so before the end of this calendar year for those who still continue to hold the shares in visible format verses invisible one. Today we shall cover other nitty-gritties.

Demat procedure

The country is moving towards an e-generation – maintaining everything online such as shopping, schooling, payment of bills, etc., digitally – and shares too. All that you have to do is to fill a Dematerialisation Requisition Form and dispatch it to the DP.

After it is physically verified by the Registrars and Transfer Agents, your securities get transferred to your DP. The procedure is as simple as this and takes about 2 to 3 weeks only, unless there are any problems with your data.

Nomination

A single holder or all the joint holders may sign the nomination form. The nomination registered in an account of a DP will override the nomination registered with the companies covering the dematted shares held by it. A minor can also be nominated but the name and address of the guardian has to be given.

On November 9, 2000, RBI notified that non-individuals such as societies, trusts, body corporate, partnership firms, Karta of HUF and holder of PA would not be allowed to make nominations or be nominees for shares and debentures. However, NRIs can be nominees and will have repatriation rights, if eligible.

Number of joint holders

Long ago, the Companies Act was modified to restrict the joint holders to a maximum of three. Therefore, those who continue to have securities in four or more joint names, will have to send the security to the registrars for deleting some names before dematting.

Death of a joint holder

If the first account holder has expired, it is necessary to open another account and transfer all the holdings from the old account to new one. The holders of the new account need not be the same as the surviving members of the old one. If the second or the third account holder has expired, his name can be deleted from the old account itself. Fresh nomination may be made if necessary.

Miscellaneous

You can open any number of accounts with a single DP or different DPs just like you can have more than one bank account. There is no minimum balance requirement and consequently you can have zero balance account.

Demat shares being fungible in nature the distinctive numbers and certificate numbers have no place in this environment. The concept of odd lots has vanished.

It is even possible to pledge dematerialised securities. These are tagged by the DP as ‘no transaction is allowed’. Even after the securities are pledged, you continue to remain the beneficiary holder of these securities and will receive benefits of corporate actions such as dividends, rights, bonuses, etc.

Just like one can dematerialise securities, the reverse is also possible for a fee which is usually charged on a per certificate basis. In view of the possibility of pledging in the demat mode, we cannot think of any reason for rematerialisation.

In the unlikely event of a DP going bankrupt, the creditors of the DP have no access to the holdings of the clients of the DP. The investors can transfer their holdings to another DP.

DPs levy charges on services such as demat of physical shares, account maintenance, debit transactions, rematerialisation of shares and account closure. These charges drastically differ from DP to DP. If you have low volumes you should select a DP that charges a moderate annual maintenance fee and levies transaction charges on a per cent basis and not on a fixed basis. On the other hand, for an active investor, the transaction charge is a key cost component.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a circular w.e.f. January 9, 2006, directing all the DPs to waive charges for shifting his demat account from one to another.

If you are internet savvy you can save cost by opting for (i) issue online instructions to debit your account (ii) receive transaction statements by e-mail.

This then wraps up our two part series on dematerialisation. Hope readers have

found the same useful. If you have any queries or require any clarifications, you are welcome to write in.

The authors may be contacted at wonderlandconsultants@yahoo.com