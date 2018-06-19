Sandeep Bakhshi: 8 Things to know about the new ICICI Chief Operating Officer

Amid the ongoing controversy of allegations against CEO Chanda Kochhar, ICICI bank appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bakhshi will the handling the duties of Chanda Kochhar, who will be on a long leave until the independent enquiry against her led by former Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna concludes. Kochhar is involved in an alleged allegation of ‘conflict of interest’ and ‘quid pro quo’ in a previous deal with Videocon group.

Sandeep Bakhshi is a veteran employee of the bank who is also the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Below are some of the others things to know about new ICICI COO.