Sandeep Bakhshi: 8 Things to know about the new ICICI Chief Operating Officer
Amid the ongoing controversy of allegations against CEO Chanda Kochhar, ICICI bank appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bakhshi will the handling the duties of Chanda Kochhar, who will be on a long leave until the independent enquiry against her led by former Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna concludes. Kochhar is involved in an alleged allegation of ‘conflict of interest’ and ‘quid pro quo’ in a previous deal with Videocon group.
Sandeep Bakhshi is a veteran employee of the bank who is also the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Below are some of the others things to know about new ICICI COO.
- Bakhshi completed his degree in mechanical engineering from Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh. He has a post-graduate degree in management from Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur.
- Bakhshi started his first job at a computer marketing company ORG Systems, in 1983.
- He joined ICICI in 1986 as an officer in the operations department in the Northern Zonal office, Delhi. His duties included business development, project appraisals, project monitoring and business re-structuring.
- He has been the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited since 2010, which is a subsidiary of ICICI Bank Ltd.
- Bakhshi had also served as the MD and CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, from March, 2007 to April, 2009.
- He likes watching vintage Bollywood films and prefers to listen old Hindi songs. Veteran singers SD Burman, OP Nayyar and Madan Mohan are among his favourite singers.
- Bakhshi has a lot of fascination towards wildlife and he once admitted during an interview to a leading daily that he wanted to spend a lot of time outside of normal life in forests.
- He also cleared National Defence Academy tests but did not pursue it.
JUST ARRIVED
- WOW! Ajay Devgn and Kajol come together to support plastic ban
- Sanju Diaries: Sanjay Dutt made his debut as a child artist in father Sunil Dutt’s movie
- BSEB Result 2018: Day before result, 10,000 Class 10th answer sheets stolen
- Sandeep Bakhshi: 8 Things to know about the new ICICI Chief Operating Officer
- FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Colombia vs Japan
EDITOR’S PICK
Be pragmatic in foreign relations
Thanks to the rise of China as a military and economic power, several nations in India’s periphery and beyond have…
Here is why farmers are agitating
When Indian economy has grown at an estimated rate of 6.7 per cent in FY-18, there shouldn’t be a cause…
Provoking others to achieve fame
Public discourse in a large and diverse country in India invariably tends to be episodic. What grabs the headlines for…
The much-awaited verdict of the Madras High Court last week in the case of eighteen AIADMK MLAs suspended by the…
The hype and the hoopla of multi-lateral summits
We are often given the incorrect impression by some of our media vehicles that speeches by our leaders at multilateral…