Sale of 73% stake in Dredging Corp gets nod

New Delhi : The government on Wednesday approved the sale of its entire 73.47 per cent stake in Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI), official sources said. The Cabinet has approved DCI disinvestment, official sources said after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They said the Cabinet has approved the sale of government’s entire 73.47 per cent stake in the company which could fetch about Rs 1,400 crore to the exchequer. The dredging company is under the administrative control of the shipping ministry.