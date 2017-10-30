Salary of Mukesh Ambani’s driver will make you feel really poor; Read full details

A video showing how much Mukesh Ambani’s driver earns in a month has gone viral on the Internet. The video reveals the selection procedure of how the driver for India’s richest person- Ambani, is selected. For selecting the driver, a contract is given to private companies to select the driver and train him. After the driver is trained, he has to pass so many tests and once he gets selected for the job he is paid Rs 2 lakh per month.

The salary details might leave you speechless and you may also consider quitting your job, but things aren’t easy as these drivers are hired after several selections and training procedures.

Owner of Reliance Industries Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is a well-known name not just in India but across the globe. Ambani gets counted in the list of world’s richest people. According to a recent report, Mukesh Ambani’s total wealth is around Rs 2,57,900 crore. His luxurious house Antilia is considered as one of the most expensive houses in the world.

Mukesh Ambani is the person who stunned the entire telecom industry by providing free data services to its users for a year. Currently, Reliance Jio owned by Ambani has occupied the largest part of the domestic business. Now, he is planning to win the telecom world by proposing a plan to TRAI to make International call charges free. If the TRAI approves his proposal, Reliance Jio will occupy the largest part of telecom sector be it domestic or International.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the salary details of known personalities’ drivers or bodyguards have shocked many. In May this year, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s salary details took everyone by surprise. Shera, who himself is no less than a celebrity now, has been with Salman for almost 20 years. Shera was assigned to monitor the security arrangements of international celebs like Justine Bieber, Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Paris Hilton and Jackie Chan among others. According to Business of Cinema, Shera’s monthly salary is a whopping Rs 15 lakh, which counts up to Rs 2 crore annually.