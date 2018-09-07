Salary delay: Jet pilots warn of non-cooperation

Mumbai : With Jet Airways delaying salaries of its pilots and engineers for the second consecutive month amid a severe financial crunch, its pilots have warned the management of “non-cooperation” over default on payments.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted private airline is facing an acute cash crunch after posting two back-to back quarterly losses this year. “Withholding salaries, that too without prior notice, is a serious matter and the management will bear sole responsibility for any repercussions,” Jet Airways’ pilots said in a letter to the management.

“We would like to advice that failure to address the above points and not paying the salaries on time would lead to non-cooperation by pilots,” they warned.