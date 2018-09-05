Rupee, fuel pose double whammy: Iata

NEW DELHI: India’s passenger carriers are suffering from a “double whammy” of a steep rise in fuel costs and a decline in the Indian rupee’s value, global airlines association Iata said on Tuesday.

According to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), the rise in fuel costs was particularly acute for Indian carriers as it makes up 34 per cent of operating costs well above the global average of 24 per cent.

“While it is easy to find Indian passengers who want to fly, it’s very difficult for airlines to make money in this market,” said Alexandre de Juniac, Iata’s Director General and CEO, at the International Aviation Summit being held here.

“India’s social and economic development needs airlines to be able to profitably accommodate growing demand. We must address infrastructure constraints that limit growth and government policies that deviate from global standards and drive up the cost of connectivity.”

IATA’s top official pointed out that India’s regulatory and tax framework for fuel hits airlines serving this market even harder.

“To start there is no real competition for fuel suppliers at airports, so there is little commercial incentive to keep fuel prices competitive. Then the airport takes fuel throughput fees. And, adding insult to injury, GST is then applied to the throughput fee, the infrastructure fee and the into plane service fee,” de Juniac said.