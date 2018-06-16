Rupee dives to 3-week low of 68.01 v/s dollar

Mumbai : The rupee on Friday crumbled below the key 68-mark to end at a fresh three-week low of 68.01 against the US currency after the country’s trade deficit widened more than expected amid renewed global trade war fears.

Panic dollar buying sent the home currency to a low of 68.04 in day trade before settling the week at 68.01 per dollar, down by 39 paise or 0.58 per cent. This is the lowest closing for the rupee since May 24. Renewed trade war jitters look set to reclaim the spotlight further weighed on the trading mood as the US prepared to release a list of goods from China.

The US President Donald Trump has approved tariffs worth $50 billion on import of goods from China.