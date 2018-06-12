Rs500-cr credit enhancement fund by July

Mumbai : The government is likely to launch a Rs 500-crore credit enhancement fund next month to facilitate infrastructure investments by insurance and pension funds, said Kumar Vinay Pratap, joint secretary (infrastructure, policy and finance), ministry of finance (MoF) on Monday.

The fund was first announced in the financial budget for fiscal year 2016-17. The initial corpus of the fund, to be sponsored by IIFCL (India Infrastructure Finance Company), will be Rs 500 crore, and it will operate as a non-banking finance company, he said.