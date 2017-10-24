Rs. 92,150 cr revenue on GST paid upto Oct 23: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Monday reported that it has received Rs. 92,150 crore worth of revenue on Goods and Services Tax (GST) under different heads (up to October 23) for the month of September, 2017.

The Ministry notified that the total GST revenue is Rs. 14,042 crore, SGST revenue is Rs. 21,172 crore and IGST revenue is Rs. 48,948 crore. Further, IGST revenue of Rs. 48,948 crore consists of Rs. 23,951 crore from imports in September 2017, the Ministry noted.

Also, compensation cess reported was Rs. 7,988 crore, of which Rs. 722 crore is compensation cess from imports in September 2017.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced to waive off late fee on the filing of GSTR-3B for August and September, adding that the late fee paid would be credited back to the taxpayer’s ledger.

On a related note, Finance Minister Jaitley is expected to make a major announcement in a press conference later in the day.

Electronic cash ledger of the taxpayers who have already paid the late fee on filing of GSTR-3B either for the month of August or September, 2017 or those who pay such fee before the necessary changes are carried out in the IT system will be credited with the amount of late fee so paid be them. The enabling notifications are being issued shortly.