Rs 141.13 cr worth of new notes seized: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi : The Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and other agencies have seized Rs 141.13 crore worth of new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 crore while acting in different parts of the country, Lok Sabha was informed today.

Of this amount, Rs 110 crore was seized by the IT Department, Rs 4.54 crore seized by ED, Rs 26.21 crore by the CBI and Rs 38 lakh by the DRI, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said during Question Hour, reports PTI.

“All new Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations seized by the ED are deposited in SBI or any nationalised banks so that they come back in circulation,” he said. Jaitely said all government agencies including ED, CBI, IT Department and Department of Revenue Intelligence have pan-India presence with requisite officials posted in headquarters, various zonal and regional units to conduct actions against black money hoarders.

He also informed the Lok Sabha that authorities have detected 18 lakh cases after demonetisation where the income profiles of people do not match their account profile. Preliminary information has been sought from such people and many have responded. Those who have not given details would be issued with notices as per procedure, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Responding to supplementary questions, he said there was an extended footprint of digitisation in the banking sector. With digitisation, the risk of tampering of technology also increases. But banks are also hiring experts to develop firewalls around their system to make it increasingly difficult to breach it, Jaitley said, adding that technology has to keep pace with crime. He also said that risk assessment was a continuous process for banks does individually and collectively. In his written response, Jaitley said as on March 31, 2016, 29 per cent of the savings accounts of public sector banks and regional rural banks sponsored by them were inoperative or lying dormant.

A variety of factors have a bearing on an account being inoperative. These may include factors like opening of a new account with change of residence or office, death of the account holder or the relative convenience of operating different accounts, he said.