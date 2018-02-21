Rotomac bank fraud: I-T dept attaches 11 bank accounts

New Delhi : The Income Tax department on Tuesday stepped up its action against the promotors of Rotomac group in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,695 crore, given by a consortium of seven banks.

According to reports, the I-T department has attached 11 bank accounts in connection with tax evasion probe against the Rotomac group and its promoters.

The accounts in various bank branches in Uttar Pradesh were attached last night. The provisional attachment action has been carried out to “recover outstanding tax demands”, understood to be about Rs 85 crore, according to officials.

Three bank accounts of the group were attached last month by the department, they said.

The Kanpur-based group is being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud given by a consortium of seven banks.

The CBI had registered a criminal case against Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd, its Director Vikram Kothari, his wife Sadhana Kothari and son Rahul Kothari and unidentified bank officials on a complaint received from Bank of Baroda and conducted raids against them on Monday.

It was alleged in the complaint from the Bank of Baroda that conspirators cheated a consortium of bank loans to the tune of Rs 3,695 crore including the interest component, CBI officials said.

BoB exposure in Rotomac Global at Rs 456.6 crore

Mumbai : Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it has an exposure of Rs 456.6 crore in the Rotomac Global, currently being investigated by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,695 crore.

The bank said the account of Rotomac Global was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) or bad loan by it on October 3, 2015 and it has made 100 provisioning for the loan. “The Bank has exposure of Rs 456.6 crore on M/s Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd under consortium arrangement with six other banks. The account was declared NPA by the bank on October 3, 2015 and has been 100 per cent provided for,” it said in a filing.

BoB was asked by stock exchanges for clarification regarding news reports related to Rotomac.