‘Rooftop solar forecast lowered’

New Delhi : Renewable energy consultancy firm Bridge to India said it has lowered projections for rooftop solar capacity addition to 10.8 GW, as against 13.2 GW, by 2021.

Bridge to India has released the latest edition of its info-graphic report, ‘India Solar Rooftop Map’. As per the report, India added new rooftop solar capacity of 840 MW in the 12 months ending September 2017, at an annual growth of 82 per cent and total installed capacity as of September 2017 stood at 1,861 MW, reports PTI.

The report also highlights that commercial and industrial consumers remain the biggest segment accounting for 63 per cent of the total capacity and 66 per cent of the new capacity added in the last 12 months. The capacity addition in this segment grew 86 per cent during this period.