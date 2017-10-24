Roger Pereira honoured with IAA Life Membership Award

Mumbai : Roger Pereira was honoured with this year’s IAA Honorary Life Membership Award. This senior professional was among the four names that were selected from IAA chapters in India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

Apart from Pereira, founder of Roger Pereira Communications PVT, other recipients of the 2017 Honorary Life Membership Award include Edoardo Brioschi, Professor, Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Italy; Talal Dhulaymi, Chairman, DDB Middle East, Saudi Arabia; and Lawrence Levy, President, LJL Associates, USA. This was part of other events that were organised to recognise notable contributions and commitment to advancing communications in the global marketing and advertising industry.

Other awards that were organised by the International Advertising Association (IAA) include 2017 Inspire Awards, IAA Champion Award, IAA Young Leader Award, IAA Chapter Excellence Award and IAA Young Professionals Chapter Excellence Award. Commenting especially about IAA Inspire Awards, IAA World President and Chairman, Felix Tataru, said, “The IAA Inspire Awards have been initiated to pay tribute to our members for their many achievements and contributions of Leadership, Vision, Commitment and Service to advance the IAA globally as well as to make a difference in the worldwide arena of marketing communications. They have contributed their professional expertise and inspired the marketing communications community locally, regionally and globally.”