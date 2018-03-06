RInfra seeks Rs 5,440-cr claims from Pipapav Def promoters

New Delhi : Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra), along with its subsidiary Reliance Defence Systems (RDSPL), has issued an arbitration notice against founder promoters of Pipapav Defence and Engineering for claims aggregating to Rs 5,440.38 crore for breach of warranties under the purchase agreement.

On March 4, 2015, RInfra, RDSPL and the founder promoters of Pipapav Defence and Engineering signed an agreement for acquiring the shares of Pipapav Defence and Engineering, which is now being named Reliance Naval and Engineering (RNEL).

“The company, along with its subsidiary RDSPL has issued an arbitration notice against Nikhil Gandhi, Bhavesh Gandhi and their companies, i.e. SKIL Infrastructure, Grevek Investments and Finance and SKIL Shipyard Holdings, all being the founder promoters of Pipapav Defence and Engineering… asserting the claims for breach of warranties under the purchase agreement dated March 4, 2015,” Reliance Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing. Reliance Infrastructure bought stake in Pipavav Defence and Offshore for Rs 2,082.3 crore in March 2015.