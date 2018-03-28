RIL to sell US assets for $100 mn

Mumbai : As part of its plan to exit the shale assets it had acquired in the US, Reliance Industries (RIL) on Tuesday announced that it would, along with its subsidiary Reliance Holding USA, sell “select assets” to Sundance Energy for $100 million.

As part of the deal, Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, an arm of Reliance Holding, will sell certain acreage, producing well and related assets in the western portion of the Eagle Ford shale position, the company said. “This transaction is in conjunction with sales made by Pioneer Natural Resources USA and Newpek, the other working interest owners in the joint development with Reliance,” RIL said. The asset to be sold are located in Atascosa, La Salle, Live Oak and McMullen counties in Texas. These were not part of the near term development plan on the joint development. The company continues to retain its interest in the remaining Eagle Ford assets, which it said are important to its development priorities.