RIL-BP gets nod to invest Rs 26,000 cr in KG-D6

New Delhi : A government oversight panel headed by DGH on Monday approved $4 billion investment plan of Reliance Industries and BP for developing three sets of natural gas discoveries in the KG-D6 block in the Bay of Bengal.

The finds will add around 20 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of peak production, BP said.

“Managing Committee has approved 3 FDPs (field development plans) in block KG-DWN-98/3 which will bring an envisaged capex investment of around $4 billion (Rs 26,000 crore) in the prolific eastern offshore of India,” the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) tweeted. RIL is the operator of block KG-DWN-98/3 or KG-D6.