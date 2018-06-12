New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up to 4.87 in May on increase in prices of certain items in the food basket, as per the government data released today.

Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the inflation was at 4.58 per cent in the preceding month April. In May last year, it was 2.18 per cent. As per the data of the Central Statistics Office (CSO), food inflation rose to 3.10 per cent last month, as against 2.8 per cent in April.

The price data is collected from selected towns by the Field Operations Division of NSSO and from selected villages by the Department of Posts. The data is received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.