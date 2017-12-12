Free Press Journal
Home / Business / Retail inflation at 4.88% crosses RBI’s median mark in November

Retail inflation at 4.88% crosses RBI’s median mark in November

— By IANS | Dec 12, 2017 06:30 pm
New Delhi: A sharp spurt in food and fuel prices pushed India’s annual retail inflation in November over the RBI’s median level of 4 per cent mark, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, October’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose during the month to 4.88 per cent from 3.58 per cent reported for October.


