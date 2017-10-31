results corner

Tata Steel posts Q2 net profit of Rs 1,018 crore

Tata Steel on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,018 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.38 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Tata Steel said in a filing to the BSE. Total income during the second quarter increased to Rs 32,717.35 crore as against Rs 27,228.50 crore in the year-ago period. During July-September 2017, total expenses of the company were also higher at Rs 30,566.68 crore as compared to Rs 26,866.49 crore a year ago.

Marico’s Q2 consolidated net profit up 2.5% to Rs 185 crore

FMCG major Marico on Monday reported a 2.48 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 185.04 crore for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 30. The company’s net profit during Q2 2016-17 stood at Rs 180.55 crore. According to the company, its total income from operations rose to Rs 1,557.73 crore in Q2 — up 6.14 per cent. “In Q2FY18, India business recorded a smart recovery with a volume growth of eight per cent coupled with a healthy margin performance,” Marico said.

Better margins, higher loan growth lift HDFC net 17%

Mortgage major HDFC on Monday reported a 17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,869 crore in the quarter to September on better spreads and higher advances growth. On a standalone basis, the lender reported a 15 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 2,101 crore helped by stable spreads and higher loan growth.

Central Bank of India Q2 loss at Rs 750 crore

Public sector Central Bank of India on Monday reported net loss at Rs 750.41 crore for the July-September quarter of this fiscal due to higher provisioning for the bad loans. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 641.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal. The bank’s gross NPAs stood at 17.27 pc. — Agencies