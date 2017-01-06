Reserve bank ducks total of scrapped notes received

New Delhi : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) once again on Thursday ducked the figures of the total scrapped notes received in banks at the close of scheme on December 30, claiming that the figures are still being reconciled.

Its clarification came in the wake of foreign news agency Bloomberg that Rs 14.97 lakh crore had been deposited in banks as on December 30, constituting 97% of the total Rs 15.4 lakh crore worth of the scrapped notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.

The RBI was issuing weekly details of the notes received in the banks, but it stopped dispensing the figures in the wake of an impression gaining ground that most of the scrapped notes may be returned to the banks, making mockery of the government’s expectation of Rs 3 to 5 lakh crore of the “black money” never deposited in the bank.

As the Bloomberg underlined, a full validation of the bank notes is a setback for PM Modi who had been relying on the demonetisation move to burnish his administration’s corruption fighting credentials and boost its popularity of busting the black money ahead of the key state assembly elections. The agency reported that new currency worth Rs 8 lakh crore has come into the market, which is just half the scrapped currency or to be exact 52% of the notes withdrawn by the government.

Though the RBI had directed all banks to send it by email details of the collection of the scrapped notes on December 30 itself after close of business, it clarified on Thursday that “Now that the scheme has come to an end on December 30, these figures (of specified bank notes –SBNs — received in banks) would need to be reconciled with the physical cash balances to eliminate accounting errors/possible double counts, etc.”

It said: “RBI has already initiated this process and till this is completed, any estimate may not indicate the actual number of the SBNs that have been returned. “

“RBI is taking all steps to complete the process expeditiously so as to release firm figures of SBNs received at an early date.”