Reminder sent to Interpol for Choksi RCN

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a reminder to Interpol about its application seeking a red corner notice against absconding jeweller Mehul Choksi in connection with the PNB money laundering case, officials said. They said a detailed request for issuance of the arrest warrant against Choksi by the global police body was sent in June, soon after the ED filed a charge sheet against him in a Mumbai court. The officials said the Interpol subsequently sought more information about the criminal case filed by it against Choksi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). which was replied to and now a reminder has been sent through the national central bureau (NCB) of the Interpol in India that is entrusted with the CBI.

Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing this case.

They said India’s request for the global arrest warrant against Choksi will go along with the recent move of sending an extradition request to the caribbean nation of Antigua where he has taken citizenship now.

The Interpol has till now issued such notices against Nirav Modi, his brother Neeshal, sister Purvi, his executives Subhash Parab and Mihir R Bhansali.