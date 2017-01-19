Reliance–Sibur JV plans to set up halogenated butyl rubber unit

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Russian petrochemical giant SIBUR signed an MoU at the recently-concluded Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gandhinagar to set up South Asia’s first butyl rubber halogenation unit at RIL’s integrated petrochemical site in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The unit will produce 60,000 MT of halogenated butyl rubber every year under Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Limited (RSEPL) – a joint venture (JV) of which RIL owns 74.9 per cent, and SIBUR 25.1 per cent.
Apart from the planned halogenation unit, the JV owns a 1, 20,000 MT per annum butyl rubber plant, currently under construction at the same venue which will provide the necessary butyl rubber feed to the halogenation unit.