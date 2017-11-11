Reliance Power clocks Rs 273 crore net profit in Q2

New Delhi: Reliance Power Limited, a Reliance Group company, on Saturday posted a net profit of Rs 273 crore for the second quarter (July-September) of 2017-18, a company statement said here.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 272 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2016-17.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 2,380 crore for the second quarter of 2017-18.

During the quarter, the Sasan UMPP in Madhya Pradesh generated 7,635 million units, operating at 87 per cent availability. Its captive coal mines produced 4.5 million tonnes of coal.

“Despite higher generation compared to that in the corresponding quarter, revenues are lower on account of reduction in coal cost per ton by nearly 55 per cent, which also sharply enhanced merit order position of Sasan UMPP and lowered the per unit tariff for procurers,” the company statement said.

The company’s Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh generated 1,844 million units during the third quarter.