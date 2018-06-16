Reliance looks to set up first carbon fibre unit

New Delhi : Reliance Industries (RIL) is investing to set up India’s first carbon fibre manufacturing unit to cater to aerospace and defence needs.

The company will also make low-cost and high-volume composite products like modular toilets, homes and composites for windmill blades and rotor blades.

Without giving investment details, RIL in its latest annual report said it has developed capabilities for 3D printing of wide-range of plastic and metals products.

RIL is developing new business verticals in the petrochemicals business to capture Rs 30,000 crore composites market and has plans to produce graphene, enhanced plastics and elastomers, fibre reinforced composites.