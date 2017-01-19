Reliance Jio to foray into automobile telematics

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom venture Reliance Jio Infocomm is planning to foray into automobile telematics with the launch of a device that will control vehicle’s movement and alert owner about fuel and battery through a mobile app.

“Reliance Jio is ready with a car connected device that will have multiple features like immobilise car at the time of theft, alert owner about car movement, locate car and also provide wi-fi within car. The owner needs to use Jio SIM in the device to avail benefits,” an industry source said. The company is in advance talks with automobile companies to launch it very soon, reports PTI.

“There are lots of factors that determine price, but price of the car connected device is estimated to be either equal to or less than its Jio’s mifi device which costs around Rs 2, 000,” the source said.

“Jio is working on modalities on its sales model for existing cars as well,” it said.