Reliance Jio extends its free internet and calling offer to June 30th

The fastest growing networks Reliance Jio has giving free calling and Internet till 31st March to its users, but know all the subscribers of Jio can access to free calling and internet by paying nominal charge of Rs 100 according to report published in Economic Times.

If this is true than it will be happy movement for all the users and this will be cheapest offer from all other operator. “We have to start making revenue,” said one person familiar with the matter, according to The Economic Times.

Previously Jio extended its offer till 31st March 2017 which was going to end on 31st December 2016.

Reliance jio has made fastest subscribers to its network by adding over 72 million subscribers since the service began.

Compared to a few weeks ago, Jio’s connections have significantly improved. The call connectivity to other telcos was a major challenge, but Jio has managed to fix that with sufficient POIs released by incumbents. With the introduction of Happy New Year offer, the telco also lowered its FUP limit from 4GB to 1GB per day to ensure faster 4G speeds to all of its users.

This will be challenge for other networks because Relaince Jio’s generosity knows no bounds.

Even Airtel and Vodafone has many offers for their subscribers like Airtel has a special offer for 4G data for 12 month worth Rs 9,000 only where customer will get free 3GB data every month till 31st December 2017 by subscribing to select prepaid, and, postpaid packs.