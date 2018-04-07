Reliance Infra arm seeks attachment of DMRC accounts

New Delhi : Reliance Infrastructure’s (Rinfra) subsidiary DAMEPL on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking attachment of DMRC’s bank accounts for not depositing 75 per cent of the over Rs 5,164 crore arbitral award, including interest, within the time given by the court.

Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd (DAMEPL), in an application, said that the high court in its March 6 order, while upholding the arbitral award in favour of the Rinfra subsidiary, had granted DMRC four weeks to deposit 75 per cent of the amount. The money was to be deposited in an escrow account maintained with the banks which had loaned money to DAMEPL for the Airport Express line project.

In its application, which came for hearing before Justice Vibhu Bakhru, DAMEPL said that till date the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has only deposited Rs 306 crore.