Reliance Industries AGM 2018 LIVE: Jio’s customer base doubled to 215 million in 22 months, says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. is holding company’s 41st annual general meeting where it was officially announced that Jio has reached the 200 million subscriber mark in just under 2 years of launch. The chairman also announced that the company has sold more than 25 million Jio phones. Mukesh Ambani announced plans to offer competitive fixed-line broadband to homes.

“We are now taking Jio phone to the next level,” Ambani. More on this will be announced in the later part of the AGM.

Meanwhile, RIL chairman Ambani is also expected to launch the JioFiber service. This will signal Jio’s entry into the broadband space, with the nationwide rollout expected towards the end of the year. JioFiber service will initially come to the top cities of India such as Mumbai and Delhi, followed by other Tier-1 and Tier-II cities. As part of JioFiber preview offer, users will get 100GB of monthly data for 90 days at 100Mbps speed, along with access to Jio’s suite of apps.