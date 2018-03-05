Reliance Energy customers can now pay bills at post offices

Reliance Energy has tied up with Department of Post to enable payment of monthly electricity bills at post offices in Mumbai. Reliance Energy’s over three million customers residing in its 400 sq km distribution area now have another easy payment option to pay their monthly electricity bills at 240 post offices spread across Mumbai. Out of the 240 post offices in Mumbai, 130 are located in Reliance Energy’s distribution area falling between Bandra to Bhayender in the Western suburbs, Kurla to Vikhroli in Central suburbs and Tilak Nagar to Mankhurd in Eastern suburbs.These post offices are open from Monday to Saturday, except second and fourth Saturday and bank holidays. As all the post offices are computerised and located at prominent locations, it will be convenient for customers to pay their bills. Post offices can accept cash up to Rs 20,000 as payment for a monthly electricity bill. Customers can pay their bills at cheque drop boxes, through internet and mobile banking, credit and debit cards, among others, it added