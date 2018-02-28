Reliance Big TV offers free entertainment channels for one year with it set-up box, read out the details to know more

Reliance Big TV has announced that they are going to provide an extensive range of HD quality channels. The company will roll digital entertainment with a HD HEVC set-top box free of cost, effectively.

“Reliance Big TV is going to mark the beginning of a new dawn in the way Indians have been accessing entertainment on their TV sets,” director of Reliance Big TV, Vijender Singh, said in a statement.

“Starting from today (Wednesday), entertainment comes effectively free of cost, with the latest offer by Reliance Big TV. Now every Indian household can enjoy high-quality home entertainment and students can have free of cost access to education content with latest HD HEVC set Top box.”

How to get free channels on Reliance Big TV

To get the offer one have to order the set-of-box from the Reliance big TV website and make a payment of Rs 499 and after receiving the unit you will have to make the balance payment of Rs 1,500. This will make you eligible for free channels for one year.

Now, in order to claim loyalty, you will have to make a monthly recharge of Rs 300 from the second year of subscription for all channels. When you continue with your subscription to the pay channels for the next 2 years with Reliance Big TV, you will get a cashback of Rs 1,999. This amount will be provided in the form of recharge.