Reignites the artist and storyteller within you!

The Indian chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) has successfully managed to reignite the artists and storyteller within the participants who took part in an interactive session. This session was hosted by Manish Advani.

Talking about this session, IAA India, President, Ramesh Narayan said “Communication is at the heart of the IAA

and the environment is very close to its heart. Through this session, Manish Advani in his interesting way weaves in art and storytelling with his love for the environment.”

Advani strongly felt that storytelling must be a part of the educational curriculum. He regaled the audience with his story and felt that art and storytelling are the best ways to express oneself. He believes, “You make a living by what you get, you make a life by what you give.”

The session made sure that everyone could bring out the artists within themselves. The group was so involved and busy that they fell short of time. The story to be weaved in with the design was quite challenging.