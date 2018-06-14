Realty fund buys HomeKraft stake

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Bureau | Jun 14, 2018 12:15 am
NEW DELHI: HDFC’s real estate fund has acquired a “significant minority” stake in Noida-based ATS group firm HomeKraft and will create a $300 million corpus to develop affordable and mid-income housing projects. In March, ATS group founder Getamber Anand launched a new venture HomeKraft to develop mid-income and affordable housing projects in a price range of Rs 30-70 lakh. HomeKraft has diluted a significant minority stake to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund, it said.

