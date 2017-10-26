Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Business / RCom to shut down its 2G mobile business in a month

RCom to shut down its 2G mobile business in a month

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:18 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi : Debt-ridden Reliance Communications plans to shut down its 2G mobile business in about a month and continue to operate 3G and 4G services till the time they remain profitable, industry sources said. RCom Executive Director Gurdeep Singh is learnt to have informed employees that the company has reached a “situation where we need to call it a day on our wireless business” and this would lead to closure of “wireless business 30 days from now”. The company will “continue to operate ILD voice, consumer voice and 4G dongle post-paid services” and mobile tower business till the time they remain profitable and all the other business will be shut down, he has said. An email query sent to RCom remained unanswered.

 The move comes after the company, reeling under debt of around Rs 46,000 crore, failed to close to its wireless business merger deal with Aircel in the beginning of this month. RCom and Aircel in September last year had signed a binding agreement to merge their mobile businesses. But, on Sunday, RCom announced that the agreement had lapsed owing to legal and regulatory uncertainties, objections by interested parties and delays in receiving relevant approvals.

Singh is also learnt to have mentioned closure of company’s DTH business once its licence expires on November 21. While Aircel was one of the several possible transactions that Ambani was pushing for to reduce RCom’s debt, the company said on Sunday that it will consider an alternate plan to cut debt, which includes sharing and trading of its spectrum or airwaves valued at about Rs 19,000 crore.


Churn in telecom

  • Sources also said that the company would continue to operate 3G and 4G services till the time they remained profitable
  • The move comes after the company, reeling under debt of around Rs 46,000 crore, failed to close to its wireless business merger deal with Aircel earlier this month
  • The company is also likely to close its DTH business once its licence expires on November 21

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…