RCom sacks 360 staff members

New Delhi : Reliance Communications is learnt to have sacked nearly 380 employees for below-par performance, and 260 more are seen to be in the line of fire.

“RCom under its performance management system has asked around 380 people to leave the company for non-performance. It may sack another 260 people for the same reason,” a source told PTI. Faced with cut-throat competition, RCom had reported its first ever consolidated net loss of Rs 531 crore in the December quarter. SSTL-RCom merger is expected to be complete by month-end. RCom is believed to have paid second instalment of spectrum purchased and interconnection usage charge.