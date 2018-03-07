RCom barred from sale, transfer of assets

New Delhi : An arbitration tribunal in an interim order has restrained debt-ridden Reliance Communications from sale, transfer or mortgaging of assets.

“…we direct that the Claimant (RCom) and its affiliates are restrained from transferring, alienating, encumbrances or disposing off any of its assets without specific permission/leave of the Arbitral tribunal,” the Arbitration Tribunal comprising Justice Swatanter Kumar, Justice SB Sinha and Justice VS Sirpurkar said in an order on an appeal by telecom gear maker Ericsson India.

Ericsson has sought relief from the tribunal over payments that the Anil Ambani-led RCom owes to it.

Reliance Jio has signed a pact to acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of Reliance Communications– owned by Anil Ambani.