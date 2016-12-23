RBI’s 20th FAQs on scrapped notes

New Drlhi : The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday came out with its 20th edition of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the scrapped notes described as “specified banknotes (SBNs)” in bank’s parlance, incorporating the decision on questioning those not having KYC (know your customer) compliant bank accounts.

In a separate statement, the RBI listed all 47 notifications, it had issued on the demonetisation as also 36 press notes, six data releases and three clarifications on the security features of the new currency notes.

If these are clubbed with 20 FAQs, the RBI has come out with 102 notices issued to continuously provide clarity to the public on the steps taken since the withdrawal of the legal tender character of the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

The latest FAQs make it clear that the SBNs in excess of Rs 5,000 in the non-KYC compliant accounts will be accepted only once during the remaining period till December 30 and that too only after questioning, on record, as to why it were not deposited earlier and on receiving a “satisfactory explanation.” The FAQs incorporate Wednesday’s notification that says these restrictions won’t apply to the KYC compliant accounts or in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana launched to declare the black money till March-end.