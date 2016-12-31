RBI will release returned old note figures today

New Delhi : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be able to give the exact figures of the scrapped notes returned to banks and post offices on Saturday, with the closure of their deposits at the close of business on December 30.

In a circular to all banks, it sought report on collection of the Specified Bank Notes (SBNs) — the word used for the scrapped notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 — on December 30 itself through email.

“Banks should make arrangements to gather the information from all its branches accordingly,” the directive said.

It also mandated that all bank branches (except cooperative banks) to deposit on December 31 itself all SBNs in any of its issue offices or a currency chest maintained by the banks.

As regards the district cooperative banks, it said they should retain with them the SBNs received by them between November 10 and 14 till receipt of further instructions.

RBI’S SHOCK TO BANKS: Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday notified that the specified bank notes (scrapped notes) “cannot form part of banks” cash balances from the close of business on December 31.”

It came as a shock to the banks at it amounted to withdrawal of the relief they got from the RBI on November 30 to include now defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes as part of their cash balance and kept in the chest in the soiled note category.