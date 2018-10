RBI to buy Rs 36,000 crore bonds

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it will inject Rs 36,000 crore liquidity into the system through purchase of government bonds in October as part of a bid to quell fears of a credit crunch cascading through the economy. The auctions to purchase government bonds as part of the Open Market Operations (OMO) to manage liquidity in the system will be conducted in the second, third and fourth week of October.

“Based on an assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward and the seasonal growth in currency in circulation observed in build-up to the festive season, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 36,000 crore in October,” it said. The auctions, it further said, “would be conducted during the 2nd, 3rd and 4th week of October. The auction dates and the Government securities to be purchased in respective auctions would be communicated in due course”.

In response, Indian bond yields dropped sharply to their lowest in more than a month on Monday morning, but profit-taking and a falling rupee pushed yields higher towards market close. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 12 basis points to 7.90 percent in opening deals, its lowest level since Aug. 29. But it closed down just 3 basis points at 7.99 percent.