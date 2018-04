Mumbai : The Reserve Bank on Thursday tightened reporting norms for the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) under which an individual can transfer up to $2,50,000 abroad in a year.

The LRS transactions are currently permitted by banks based on the declaration made by the remitter.

The monitoring of adherence to the limit is confined to obtaining such a declaration without independent verification, in the absence of a reliable source of information.­