RBI surveys people’s economic condition

New Delhi : To assess the people’s economic conditions and other factors, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced a December 2016 round of Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) to capture their subjective assessments.

The survey will cover around 5,400 respondents across six metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad seeking their qualitative responses on questions pertaiing to economic conditions, income, spending, perceptions on prices, employment prospects etc.

The results of such surveys regularly conducted by the RBI provide useful information for policy formulation, a RBI press statement said.

The Mumbai-based Hansa Research Group Private Limited has been engaged to conduct the field work of the survey. Those not approached but interested in the survey can also provide their responses to [email protected]

The survey seeks to collect data from the employed, self-employed or in business, house wives, daily workers, retired and pensioners and unemployed, including their educational qualifications. It divides the families into four brackets based on the annual income of Rs 1 lakh or less, Rs 1-3 lakh, Rs 3-5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, requiring the unemployed and housewives to mention the category code of the main earning member.

The main part of the survey seeks respondent’s perceptions and expectations on eight aspects as to whether they have improved, remained same or worsened or decreased as compared to one year ago and whether they will improve, remain same or worsen in one year from now. The aspects on which the respondents have to answer are: General economic situation in the country, income, overall spending, expenditure on essential items, expenditure on non-essentials, employment scenario, overall prices of goods and services and rate of price change.