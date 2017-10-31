RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.7745 against US dollar

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.7745 against the US dollar and 75.4234 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.9338 and 75.4271, last friday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 85.5995 and 57.27 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.