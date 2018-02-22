RBI sees rising inflation, nascent recovery a worry

New Delhi : Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it will launch cross-currency derivatives and cross INR options next week, a move that will help increase liquidity in the market. The announcement comes after the exchange received markets regulator Sebi’s approval for introducing cross currency derivatives (future and options) on pairs such as Euro (EUR)-US Dollar (USD), Pound Sterling (GBP)-USD and USD-Japanese Yen (JPY).

It has also obtained permission to introduce option on EUR-INR, GBP-INR and JPY-INR, in addition to existing USD-INR options. The regulator has also allowed trading in cross-currency derivatives contracts for a longer period between 9:00 AM and 7:30 PM. “BSE will launch cross-currency derivatives and cross INR options with effect from February 27, 2018,” the exchange said in a statement.

Currently, futures contracts are available only for currency pairs that have the rupee as one leg and an options contract for only a single currency pair dollar or rupee is available.

For futures contracts in cross-currencies, 12 standardised monthly contracts will be made available to investors.