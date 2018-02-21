RBI panel to keep tab on rising bank frauds

5-member team to check divergence in asset classification, provisioning

Mumbai : In the wake of the Rs 11,400-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB), the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday formed a five-member panel under the chairmanship of YH Malegam, a former member of the Central Board of Directors of RBI, to look into factors leading to increased number of frauds.

The expert committee would look into the reasons for high divergence observed in asset classification and provisioning by banks vis-a-vis the RBI’s supervisory assessment, and the steps needed to prevent it; factors leading to an increasing incidence of frauds in banks and the measures (including IT interventions) needed to curb and prevent it; and the role and effectiveness of various types of audits conducted in banks in mitigating the incidence of such divergence and frauds, the apex bank said in a statement.

The members of the panel will be: Bharat Doshi, Member, Central Board of Directors, RBI; S Raman, former Chairman and Managing Director, Canara Bank and former Whole-Time Member, SebiI; and Nandkumar Saravade, Chief Executive Officer, Reserve Bank Information Technology (ReBIT). AK Misra, Executive Director, RBI, will be the member-secretary of the committee.

Further, the RBI has also asked banks to implement measures to strengthen the SWIFT operating environment within a deadline. In a note to the banks, the RBI reiterated its “confidential instructions” and said these must be done within the stipulated deadline.

The RBI also said it had alerted unidentified banks about the need to prevent any “potential malicious use of the SWIFT infrastructure” at least three times since August 2016, but added lenders had not fully implemented all of the required measures.

The RBI said as part of its ongoing efforts for strengthening of the supervisory framework in the country, it has been issuing necessary instructions to banks from time to time on a variety of issues of prudential supervisory concern, including the management of operational risks inherent in the functioning of banks.

“The risks arising from the potential malicious use of the SWIFT infrastructure, created by banks for their genuine business needs, has always been a component of their operational risk profile. RBI had, therefore, confidentially cautioned and alerted banks of such possible misuse, at least on three occasions since August 2016, advising them to implement the safeguards detailed in the RBI’s communications, for pre-empting such occurrences,” it said.

Areas of concern

